Peyton Jones scored 17 points as the Utah Utes beat the Boise State Broncos 78-47 on Friday night at ExtraMile Arena.

The Utes came out fast, taking the first quarter 18-5. They led by as many as 31 points. A 12-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For Utah, Peyton Jones finished with 17 points off the bench, Lena Girardi had 12 points, while Filipa Barros contributed 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

For Boise State, Zia-Daye Anderson led the way with 12 points, and Mason Borcherding added nine points and four rebounds.

The Utes improved to 4-0. The Broncos fell to 3-1.

The Utes are first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. Utah is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Broncos sit first in the Pac-12.

The Utes next host the Houston Christian Huskies on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Broncos next host the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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