Norah Clark scored 26 points as the Wyoming Cowgirls beat the Colorado State Rams 58-55 on Friday night at Moby Arena.

It was 40-38 after three quarters, and 47-46 with six minutes left. The Rams had a 10-0 run in the second quarter.

For Wyoming, Norah Clark finished with 26 points and three assists, Payton Muma added 10 points and four rebounds, while Taylor Donaldson contributed nine points and three assists.

For Colorado State, McKenna Murphy had 21 points, and Kloe Froebe added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Cowgirls improved to 2-2. The Rams fell to 2-2.

The Cowgirls sit first in the Mountain West and have won two straight. Wyoming is 1-2 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Rams sit first in the Pac-12. Colorado State is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home.

The Cowgirls are back in action when they visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Rams are back in action when they host the Harvard Crimson on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The post Cowgirls Beat Rams 58-55 as Clark Scores 26 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.