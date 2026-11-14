Ronald Jessamy had 15 points, and the Texas State Bobcats beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 85-65 on Friday night at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

The Bobcats set the tone early, taking the first half 44-37. They led by as many as 25 points.

For Texas State, Ronald Jessamy finished with 15 points off the bench, Paul Djobet added 12 points, while KJ Younger contributed 12 points off the bench.

For Southern Miss, Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt had 17 points, and Anthony Igiede added 13 points.

The Bobcats moved to 4-0. The Golden Eagles dropped to 2-2.

The Bobcats are first in the Pac-12 and have won four straight. Texas State is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Golden Eagles are first in the Sun Belt. Southern Miss is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Bobcats are back in action when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles next host the UT Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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