Brayden Shorter scored 21 points as the Murray State Racers beat the Texas Southern Tigers 99-78 on Friday night at CFSB Center.

The Racers came out fast, taking the first half 50-38. They led by as many as 27 points. The lead changed hands 8 times. A 10-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Murray State, Brayden Shorter finished with 21 points, Brigham Rogers had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Roman Domon chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

For Texas Southern, Karris Bilal finished with 30 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Ben Vungo added 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Racers improved to 4-0. The Tigers fell to 1-3.

The Racers sit first in the MVC and have won four straight. Murray State is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Tigers are first in the SWAC. Texas Southern is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Racers are back in action when they host the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Tigers are back in action when they visit the UC San Diego Tritons on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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