Max Iversen scored 27 points as the North Dakota State Bison beat the Illinois State Redbirds 82-81 in overtime on Friday night at Scheels Center.

It was 31-31 at halftime.

For North Dakota State, Max Iversen finished with 27 points, five rebounds and four assists, Karl Poom added 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Riley Massey chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

For Illinois State, Malik Messina-Moore led the way with 26 points, four assists and three steals, and Demarion Burch added 12 points.

The Bison moved to 2-3. The Redbirds fell to 1-3.

The Bison sit first in the Summit. North Dakota State is 2-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Redbirds are first in the MVC and have lost two straight. Illinois State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Bison next host the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Redbirds next host the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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