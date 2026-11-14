Pop Isaacs scored 17 points as the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 74-58 on Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners came out fast, taking the first half 40-28. They never trailed and led by as many as 26. A 12-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Oklahoma, Pop Isaacs finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, B.J. Edwards had 16 points off the bench, while Derrion Reid contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

For Fairleigh Dickinson, Vophcy Prophete finished with 15 points, and Bol Agu added 14 points.

The Sooners moved to 3-1. The Knights fell to 2-3.

The Sooners sit first in the SEC and have won three straight. The Knights sit first in the NEC. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-0 at home and 1-3 on the road.

The Sooners are back in action when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Knights are back in action when they host the NJIT Highlanders on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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