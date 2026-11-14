Patrick Ngongba II had 13 points and nine rebounds and five blocks, and the Duke Blue Devils rolled past the SIU Edwardsville Cougars 90-47 on Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils set the tone early, taking the first half 43-20. They never trailed and led by as many as 43. A 13-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Duke, Patrick Ngongba II finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks, Dame Sarr had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Caleb Foster chipped in 12 points off the bench.

For SIU Edwardsville, Gianni Cobb had nine points. Jordan Pickett had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 10 from the field and finishing with eight points.

The Blue Devils improved to 3-1. The Cougars dropped to 2-3.

The Blue Devils are first in the ACC. The Cougars are first in the OVC and have lost three straight. SIU Edwardsville is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Blue Devils are back in action when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Cougars are back in action when they visit the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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