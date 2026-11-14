Franck Emmou scored 17 points as the Tarleton State Texans beat the Alcorn State Braves 73-69 on Friday night at EECU Center.

Down by as many as 10, the Texans stormed back into the game. The Texans were behind 33-29 at halftime and outscored the Braves the rest of the way.

For Tarleton State, Franck Emmou finished with 17 points and three assists, Trey Harris had 15 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Josh Hayes chipped in 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

For Alcorn State, Trey Thomas led the way with 24 points and three steals, and Calvin Sirmans III added 10 points, five assists and four steals.

The Texans improved to 3-1. The Braves fell to 0-4.

The Texans sit first in the UAC and have won two straight. Tarleton State is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Braves sit first in the SWAC and have lost four straight. Alcorn State is 0-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Texans are back in action when they visit the Drake Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Braves next visit the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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