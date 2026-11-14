Xavier Edmonds had 18 points and 13 rebounds as the TCU Horned Frogs beat the Milwaukee Panthers 76-64 on Friday night at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs led by as many as 14 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 12 lead changes. It was 36-33 at halftime, and 63-52 with six minutes left.

For TCU, Xavier Edmonds finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, DJ Thomas had 15 points and four rebounds, while Brock Harding chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

For Milwaukee, Amare Hereford finished with 18 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Danilo Jovanovich added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for a double-double.

The Horned Frogs moved to 4-0. The Panthers dropped to 2-3.

The Horned Frogs sit first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. The Panthers sit first in the Horizon. Milwaukee is 1-0 at home and 1-3 on the road.

The Horned Frogs next host the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers are back in action when they host the St. Thomas Tommies on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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