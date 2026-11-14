Dior Johnson had 25 points, and the UCF Knights defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 84-70 on Friday night at Addition Financial Arena.

The Knights set the tone early, taking the first half 36-27. They never trailed and led by as many as 17. A 10-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For UCF, Dior Johnson finished with 25 points, four rebounds and four assists, Arturo Dean added 21 points, while Isaiah Malone chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

For Georgia Southern, Dallas Gardner led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds, a double-double, and Truman Claytor IV added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Dallas Gardner had a rough shooting night, going 7 of 21 from the field.

The Knights moved to 4-0. The Eagles dropped to 1-3.

The Knights sit first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. The Eagles sit first in the Sun Belt and have lost three straight. Georgia Southern is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Knights next host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Eagles are back in action when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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