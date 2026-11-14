Maya Foz had 19 points, and the Grand Canyon Lopes routed the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-62 on Friday night at Global Credit Union Arena.

The Lopes led by as many as 36 points. The Lopes led 68-32 after three quarters and 72-44 with six minutes left, but the Bulldogs kept coming and won the fourth quarter 30-14 before the Lopes closed it out. A 22-0 run in the second quarter swung the game.

For Grand Canyon, Maya Foz finished with 19 points, Chloe Mann had 14 points and four assists off the bench, while Yasmeen Schmidt chipped in 12 points off the bench.

For Gonzaga, Lauren Whittaker finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Zeryhia Aokuso added 12 points.

The Lopes improved to 3-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-2.

The Lopes are first in the Mountain West and have won three straight. The Bulldogs sit first in the Pac-12. Gonzaga is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Lopes next visit the Santa Clara Broncos on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs next visit the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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