Micaela Carter had 23 points and four steals as the Kansas City Roos rolled past the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 90-61 on Friday night at Swinney Center.

The Roos came out fast, taking the first quarter 15-7. They led by as many as 34 points. A 16-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For Kansas City, Micaela Carter finished with 23 points, five assists and four steals, Bella Edwards had 19 points off the bench, while Chrishawn Coleman chipped in 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

For Southeast Missouri State, Madison Ayers finished with 11 points and three assists, and Karris Allen added nine points.

The Roos moved to 3-1. The Redhawks fell to 0-4.

The Redhawks are first in the OVC and have lost four straight. Southeast Missouri State is 0-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Redhawks next visit the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The post Roos Beat Redhawks 90-61 as Carter Scores 23 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.