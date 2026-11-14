Billy Richmond III had 21 points and nine rebounds as the Arkansas Razorbacks topped the Central Arkansas Bears 79-66 on Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks set the tone early, taking the first half 43-27. They led by as many as 18 points. A 11-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Arkansas, Billy Richmond III finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Jeremiah Wilkinson added 14 points, while Jordan Smith Jr. contributed 12 points, three assists and three steals.

For Central Arkansas, Harry Beauchamp had 14 points and three assists, and Luke Moore added 12 points, three assists and three steals.

The Razorbacks moved to 3-1. The Bears dropped to 2-2.

The Razorbacks are first in the SEC and have won two straight. Arkansas is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Bears are first in the UAC. Central Arkansas is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Razorbacks next visit the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bears next visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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