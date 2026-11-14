Spela Brecelj had 19 points, and the California Baptist Lancers rolled past the Pacific Tigers 86-63 on Friday night at Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center.

The Lancers came out fast, taking the first quarter 25-16. They led by as many as 28 points. A 15-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For California Baptist, Spela Brecelj finished with 19 points and six rebounds, Lauren Olsen added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Josie Agnew contributed 13 points and three steals off the bench.

For Pacific, Sophia Mindermann led the way with 17 points and five rebounds. Victoria Rivera had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 11 from the field and finishing with 15 points.

The Lancers improved to 3-0. The Tigers fell to 1-2.

The Lancers are first in the Big West and have won three straight. California Baptist is 1-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Tigers sit first in the WCC and have lost two straight. Pacific is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Lancers next visit the San José State Spartans on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Tigers are back in action when they visit the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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