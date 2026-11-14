Mambourou Mara had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Houston Christian Huskies routed the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors 108-73 on Friday night at Sharp Gymnasium.

The Huskies came out fast, taking the first half 52-33. They never trailed and led by as many as 37. A 10-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Houston Christian, Mambourou Mara finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, D'Aundre Samuels added 14 points and seven assists, while Bubz Alvarez contributed 14 points, five assists and three steals.

For College of Biblical Studies, Odis Carter Jr. finished with 26 points, and Marquice Scott added 12 points.

The Huskies moved to 4-0.

The Huskies are first in the Southland and have won four straight. Houston Christian is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road.

The Huskies are back in action when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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