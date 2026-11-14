Fordham Rams men’s basketball defeated Long Island University Sharks 80–58 on Friday.

Fordham forward Abass Bodija scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He recorded eight points before halftime and 15 after. Guard Lateef Patrick added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. He shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Guard Roor Akhuar finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and made all three free throws.

Long Island University guard Justin Johnson led the Sharks with 19 points. Guard Jakhi Howard added 13 points and four steals. Forward Vasean Allette recorded nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Fordham took the lead for good with 16 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half. The Rams led 36–25 at halftime and outscored LIU in the second half.

According to The Associated Press, LIU hosts St. Thomas on Monday and Fordham visits Manhattan on Tuesday.

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