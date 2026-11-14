Ilija Milijasevic had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Wright State Raiders rolled past the Samford Bulldogs 90-66 on Friday night at Pete Hanna Center.

The Raiders came out fast, taking the first half 40-34. Down by as many as 9, the Raiders rallied. A 10-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Wright State, Ilija Milijasevic finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals off the bench, Kellen Pickett had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Andrea Holden chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds.

For Samford, Will Shaver led the way with 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Cooper Noard had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Raiders moved to 4-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-2.

The Raiders are first in the Horizon and have won four straight. Wright State is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Bulldogs sit first in the SoCon and have lost two straight. Samford is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Raiders next host the Malone Pioneers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs next visit the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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