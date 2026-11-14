Pascal Siakam scored 19 points as the Indiana Pacers held off the New York Knicks 106-104 on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Down by as many as 9, the Pacers stormed back into the game. It was 85-84 after three quarters, and 102-92 with six minutes left. The Knicks had a 10-0 run in the third quarter.

For Indiana, Pascal Siakam finished with 19 points, Aaron Nesmith added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 16 points and five rebounds.

For New York, Jalen Brunson finished with 33 points and 11 assists, a double-double, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals for a double-double.

The Pacers moved to 5-8. The Knicks fell to 6-6.

The Pacers sit third in the Central Division and have won two straight. Indiana is 2-5 at home and 3-3 away from home. The Knicks sit third in the Atlantic Division and have lost two straight. New York is 4-3 at home and 2-3 on the road.

The Pacers are back in action when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Knicks are back in action when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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