Jon Carroll had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as the Drake Bulldogs defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 81-72 on Friday night at Knapp Center.

Down by as many as 11, the Bulldogs stormed back into the game. It was 30-29 at halftime, and 59-57 with six minutes left. The Coyotes had a 10-0 run in the first half.

For Drake, Jon Carroll finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Dre Kindell added 18 points, while Owen Larson chipped in 15 points and four assists.

For South Dakota, Cade Kelderman led the way with 18 points, and Josh Townley-Thomas added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs moved to 3-0. The Coyotes dropped to 1-4.

The Bulldogs are first in the MVC and have won three straight. The Coyotes are first in the Summit and have lost four straight. South Dakota is 1-3 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Bulldogs next host the Tarleton State Texans on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Coyotes next host the Doane Tigers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

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