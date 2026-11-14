Braylon Mullins scored 22 points as the UConn Huskies beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 84-68 on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

The Huskies led by as many as 18 points. It was 42-40 at halftime, and 74-60 with six minutes left. The Buckeyes had a 10-0 run in the first half.

For UConn, Braylon Mullins finished with 22 points and three assists, Na'jai Hines added 20 points, while Colben Landrew contributed 12 points and four rebounds.

For Ohio State, Jimmie Williams led the way with 17 points, and John Mobley Jr. added 16 points and four assists.

The Huskies moved to 4-0. The Buckeyes fell to 2-2.

The Huskies are first in the Big East and have won four straight. UConn is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Buckeyes sit first in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Huskies are back in action when they visit the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are back in action when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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