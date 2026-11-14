Kayla Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds and four steals, and the Loyola Marymount Lions routed the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 73-37 on Friday night at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Lions came out fast, taking the first quarter 18-10. They never trailed and led by as many as 36. A 10-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For Loyola Marymount, Kayla Jones finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, Danae Powell added 13 points, three assists and four steals, while Shawnee Nordstrom chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

For Alabama A&M, Kalea Rainey led the way with 11 points, and Shun'teria Anumele added nine points and four steals.

The Lions improved to 4-0. The Bulldogs fell to 1-3.

The Lions sit first in the WCC and have won four straight. Loyola Marymount is 2-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Bulldogs sit first in the SWAC. Alabama A&M is 1-2 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Lions next visit the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs next host the Saint Mary's Gaels on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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