MacKenzie Givens scored 23 points as the Marquette Golden Eagles beat the Missouri State Lady Bears 70-58 on Friday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The Golden Eagles came out fast, taking the first quarter 16-10. They led by as many as 15 points. A 14-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For Marquette, MacKenzie Givens finished with 23 points and four rebounds, Yu Han Lin had nine points and three assists off the bench, while Amina Traore chipped in eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.

For Missouri State, Kaemyn Bekemeier finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Kendal Brueggen added 10 points. Kaemyn Bekemeier had a rough shooting night, going 2 of 10 from the field.

The Golden Eagles improved to 3-1. The Lady Bears fell to 3-1.

The Golden Eagles are first in the Big East and have won two straight. Marquette is 2-1 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Lady Bears are first in the CUSA. Missouri State is 1-1 at home and 2-0 away from home.

The Golden Eagles are back in action when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lady Bears are back in action when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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