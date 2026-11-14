Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane scored a combined 56 points as the Orlando Magic beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-99 on Friday night at Kia Center.

The Magic came out fast, taking the first quarter 23-15. They led by as many as 20 points. The Bucks had a 10-0 run in the second quarter.

For Orlando, Franz Wagner finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists, Desmond Bane added 21 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Tristan da Silva chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.

For Milwaukee, Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tyler Herro had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 17 from the field and finishing with 18 points.

The Magic improved to 5-7. The Bucks fell to 1-12.

The Magic are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won three straight. Orlando is 1-4 at home and 4-3 away from home. The Bucks are fifth in the Central Division and have lost nine straight. Milwaukee is 1-6 at home and 0-6 away from home.

The Magic are back in action when they visit the Boston Celtics on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bucks next host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The post Magic Beat Bucks 107-99 as Wagner and Bane Combine for 56 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.