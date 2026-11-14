Virginia Tech Hokies defeated Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 82–62 on Friday night in Blacksburg.

Hokies guard Amani Hansberry scored 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Guard Isaiah Elohim scored 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting — including 2-for-3 from 3-point range — and added five rebounds. Guard Ben Hammond tallied 18 points and eight assists. Forward Tyler Johnson grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Virginia Tech forced 23 turnovers and recorded 14 steals. The Hokies outrebounded Mount St. Mary's 41–32 and limited the Mountaineers to 48 field-goal attempts. They scored 11 seconds into the game, opened on a 7–0 run and added an 11–0 burst before halftime to take a 42–30 lead into the break.

Mount St. Mary's cut the deficit to seven points with 6:32 remaining after a 7–1 run, but Virginia Tech answered with a 15–2 run to secure its largest lead with 2:29 left.

Mountaineers guard Redd Thompson Jr. led his team with 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting. Reserve guard Wilguens Junior Exacte added 12 points. Forward Yakhya Diop collected seven rebounds.

Virginia Tech improves to 4–0. Mount St. Mary's falls to 1–2. The Hokies host Richmond on Monday. Mount St. Mary's hosts Lehigh on Tuesday.

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