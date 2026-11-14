Quintero Barnett and Jahvin Carter scored a combined 54 points as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders beat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 88-75 on Friday night at Murphy Center.

The Blue Raiders set the tone early, taking the first half 50-32. They never trailed and led by as many as 22. A 12-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Middle Tennessee, Quintero Barnett finished with 32 points and six rebounds, Jahvin Carter had 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while Marcus Whitlock Jr. chipped in 14 points and four assists.

For Southeast Missouri State, Fontaine Williams Jr. led the way with 20 points, and Alonzo Clawson-Smith added 15 points.

The Blue Raiders improved to 3-1. The Redhawks fell to 2-2.

The Blue Raiders are first in the CUSA and have won two straight. Middle Tennessee is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Redhawks are first in the OVC and have lost two straight. Southeast Missouri State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Blue Raiders next visit the Georgia Southern Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Redhawks next host the Midway Eagles on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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