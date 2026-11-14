Carley Hamilton had 20 points, and the McNeese Cowgirls beat the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors 85-64 on Friday night at Townsley Law Arena.

The Cowgirls came out fast, taking the first quarter 27-16. They never trailed and led by as many as 27. A 15-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For McNeese, Carley Hamilton finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench, Avari Berry added 17 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, while Valencia Fontenelle-Posson contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

For College of Biblical Studies, ShiCoriya Orr had 15 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Saidastiny Stewart added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Cowgirls moved to 3-2.

The Cowgirls are first in the Southland. McNeese is 3-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Cowgirls are back in action when they visit the Tulane Green Wave on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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