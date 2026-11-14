Jalynn Bristow had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders held off the Auburn Tigers 73-71 on Friday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Tigers started fast, winning the first quarter 19-10. The Lady Raiders trailed by as many as 13 points before fighting back. The Lady Raiders were behind 58-51 after three quarters and outscored the Tigers the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 1:49 left: Jalynn Bristow makes 25-foot three point jumper (Ambrosia Cole assists).

For Texas Tech, Jalynn Bristow finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Destinee Hooks had 12 points and five rebounds, while Ambrosia Cole chipped in 11 points and five assists.

For Auburn, Kaitlyn Duhon finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Phoenix Stotijn added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Lady Raiders improved to 3-0. The Tigers fell to 3-1.

The Lady Raiders are first in the Big 12 and have won three straight. The Tigers sit first in the SEC. Auburn is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Lady Raiders are back in action when they host the SE Louisiana Lady Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Tigers are back in action when they host the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Lady Raiders Beat Tigers 73-71 as Bristow Scores 13 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.