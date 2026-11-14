Justin Moore had 22 points and eight assists as the Hofstra Pride held off the Iona Gaels 62-59 in overtime on Friday night at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

It was a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes. It was 22-20 at halftime, and 41-45 with six minutes left. The go-ahead basket came with 0:22 left: Justin Moore makes 19-foot step back jumpshot.

For Hofstra, Justin Moore finished with 22 points and eight assists, Tanner Thomas had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Nick Jefferson chipped in six points and five rebounds off the bench.

For Iona, Kevon Vanderhorst finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Luke Jungers had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Pride moved to 2-2. The Gaels fell to 2-3.

The Pride sit first in the CAA. Hofstra is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Gaels sit first in the Metro and have lost three straight. Iona is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Pride next visit the Murray State Racers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Gaels are back in action when they visit the UMBC Retrievers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The post Pride Beat Gaels 62-59 as Moore Scores 22 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.