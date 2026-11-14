Terrence Hill Jr. scored 19 points as the Tennessee Volunteers topped the Tennessee State Tigers 83-78 on Friday night at Food City Center.

The Volunteers led by as many as 15 points. It was 42-37 at halftime, and 67-55 with six minutes left.

For Tennessee, Terrence Hill Jr. finished with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jalen Haralson added 15 points and four assists off the bench, while Tyler Lundblade contributed 14 points.

For Tennessee State, Ty-Laur Johnson led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Jayden Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds. Christian Alston had a rough shooting night, going 2 of 10 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Volunteers moved to 3-0. The Tigers fell to 2-2.

The Volunteers sit first in the SEC and have won three straight. The Tigers sit first in the OVC. Tennessee State is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Volunteers next host the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Tigers are back in action when they visit the South Florida Bulls on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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