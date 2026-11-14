Jeremy Fears Jr. had 24 points and nine assists, and the Michigan State Spartans rolled past the Northern Iowa Panthers 106-72 on Friday night at Breslin Center.

The Spartans came out fast, taking the first half 59-44. They never trailed and led by as many as 37. A 21-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Michigan State, Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 24 points and nine assists, Jasiah Jervis added 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Jordan Scott chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.

For Northern Iowa, Greyson Uelmen finished with 16 points and five rebounds, and Tate McCubbin added 11 points.

The Spartans moved to 4-0. The Panthers fell to 2-2.

The Spartans are first in the Big Ten and have won four straight. Michigan State is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Panthers sit first in the MVC. Northern Iowa is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Spartans are back in action when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers are back in action when they visit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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