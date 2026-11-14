Eli Sancomb had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Liberty Flames defeated the North Carolina Central Eagles 74-66 on Friday night at Liberty Arena (VA).

The Flames set the tone early, taking the first half 40-34. They led by as many as 12 points.

For Liberty, Eli Sancomb finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Zander Carter had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Cooper Campbell contributed 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

For North Carolina Central, Cristian Sanon had 14 points and four rebounds, and Tyler Mason added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Flames improved to 2-1. The Eagles fell to 0-4.

The Flames are first in the CUSA and have won two straight. Liberty is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Eagles are first in the MEAC and have lost four straight.

The Flames are back in action when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Eagles next host the Virginia Lynchburg Dragons on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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