Ben Kopetzki had 22 points, and the App State Mountaineers topped the Charlotte 49ers 66-60 on Friday night at Halton Arena.

The Mountaineers led by as many as 13 points. It was 28-25 at halftime, and 46-42 with six minutes left. A 10-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For App State, Ben Kopetzki finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, Jaylen Colon had 15 points and five rebounds, while Eren Banks chipped in 15 points and six rebounds.

For Charlotte, Keyshuan Tillery finished with 23 points and five assists, and Chaze Harris added 11 points. Keyshuan Tillery had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 17 from the field.

The Mountaineers moved to 3-1. The 49ers fell to 2-2.

The Mountaineers are first in the Sun Belt. App State is 2-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The 49ers have lost two straight. Charlotte is 1-2 at home and 1-0 away from home.

The Mountaineers are back in action when they host the North Texas Mean Green on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The 49ers are back in action when they visit the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Mountaineers Beat 49ers 66-60 as Kopetzki Scores 22 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.