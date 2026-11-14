Paul McNeil Jr. had 16 points and eight rebounds, and the NC State Wolfpack beat the Troy Trojans 81-62 on Friday night at Lenovo Center.

The Wolfpack came out fast, taking the first half 36-27. They never trailed and led by as many as 22.

For NC State, Paul McNeil Jr. finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Ven-Allen Lubin had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Darius Adams contributed 13 points and five assists.

For Troy, Kerrington Kiel led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Oday had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 16 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Wolfpack improved to 4-0. The Trojans fell to 1-3.

The Wolfpack sit first in the ACC and have won four straight. The Trojans are first in the Sun Belt. Troy is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Wolfpack next visit the Murray State Racers on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Trojans next host the Cal State Northridge Matadors on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Wolfpack Beat Trojans 81-62 as McNeil Scores 16 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.