Amani Hansberry had 20 points and five steals as the Virginia Tech Hokies rolled past the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 82-62 on Friday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies set the tone early, taking the first half 42-30. They never trailed and led by as many as 21. A 11-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Virginia Tech, Amani Hansberry finished with 20 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals, Ben Hammond added 18 points and eight assists, while Isaiah Elohim chipped in 16 points and five rebounds.

For Mount St. Mary's, Redd Thompson Jr. led the way with 15 points, and Wilguens Jr. Exacte added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Hokies moved to 4-0. The Mountaineers fell to 1-2.

The Hokies are first in the ACC and have won four straight. Virginia Tech is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Mountaineers sit first in the Metro. Mount St. Mary's is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Hokies next host the Richmond Spiders on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers next host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Hokies Beat Mountaineers 82-62 as Hansberry Scores 20 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.