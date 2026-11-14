Kanon Catchings had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Georgia Bulldogs beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 78-70 on Friday night at Dean E. Smith Center.

The Bulldogs set the tone early, taking the first half 38-31. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 9 points before storming back. The lead changed hands 13 times.

For Georgia, Kanon Catchings finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals, Blue Cain had 20 points and seven rebounds, while Marcus Millender contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

For North Carolina, Terrence Brown led the way with 21 points and four steals, and Neo Avdalas added 14 points and three assists.

The Bulldogs moved to 4-0. The Tar Heels fell to 3-1.

The Bulldogs are first in the SEC and have won four straight. Georgia is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Tar Heels sit first in the ACC.

The Bulldogs are back in action when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are back in action when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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