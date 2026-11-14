Matt Hampton scored 18 points as the Chattanooga Mocs topped the Elon Phoenix 77-70 on Friday night at Schar Center.

The Mocs set the tone early, taking the first half 41-32. They never trailed and led by as many as 18. A 12-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Chattanooga, Matt Hampton finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists, Yonatan Levy had 13 points and five rebounds, while Josh Bowman chipped in 12 points off the bench.

For Elon, Randall Pettus II had 19 points and four rebounds, and Iker Garmendia added 16 points, five rebounds and five blocks. Isaiah Mbeng had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 13 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Mocs improved to 2-2. The Phoenix dropped to 2-2.

The Mocs sit first in the SoCon and have won two straight. Chattanooga is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Phoenix sit first in the CAA and have lost two straight. Elon is 1-1 at home and 1-1 on the road.

The Mocs next visit the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Phoenix next visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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