Katie Fiso and Brooklynn Haywood combined for 56 points, and the Oregon Ducks topped the Maine Black Bears 79-72 on Friday night at Skip Chappelle Court in Memorial Gymnasium.

The Black Bears had the better start, winning the first quarter 19-11. The Ducks trailed by as many as 11 points before fighting back. The Ducks were behind 57-54 after three quarters and outscored the Black Bears the rest of the way. A 11-0 run in the fourth quarter proved decisive.

For Oregon, Katie Fiso finished with 32 points, five rebounds and six assists, Brooklynn Haywood had 24 points and three assists off the bench, while Ehis Etute chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.

For Maine, Lala Woods had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Maddie Fitzpatrick added 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Olivia Alvarez had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 10 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Ducks improved to 4-1. The Black Bears fell to 2-1.

The Ducks are first in the Big Ten and have won two straight. Oregon is 2-0 at home and 2-1 on the road. The Black Bears are first in the Am. East. Maine is 1-1 at home and 1-0 away from home.

The Ducks are back in action when they host the Murray State Racers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Black Bears are back in action when they host the Brown Bears on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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