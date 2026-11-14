Jayci Allen scored 23 points as the Indiana State Sycamores topped the Wright State Raiders 73-66 on Friday night at Hulman Center.

The Sycamores led by as many as 12 points. It was 55-51 after three quarters, and 65-53 with six minutes left. A 13-0 run in the second quarter swung the game.

For Indiana State, Jayci Allen finished with 23 points and four rebounds off the bench, Saroiya Ajomale added 16 points, three assists, three steals and five blocks, while Kristen McMillan chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.

For Wright State, Jasmine Fearne led the way with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Jayden Terry added 19 points, four assists and four steals.

The Sycamores improved to 2-3. The Raiders dropped to 1-3.

The Sycamores are first in the MVC and have won two straight. Indiana State is 2-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Raiders are first in the Horizon and have lost two straight. Wright State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Sycamores next host the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Raiders next host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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