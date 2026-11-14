MiLaysia Fulwiley had 23 points, and the LSU Tigers beat the Denver Pioneers 101-37 on Friday night at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers came out fast, taking the first quarter 20-12. They never trailed and led by as many as 65. A 26-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For LSU, MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with 23 points, three assists and three steals, Mikaylah Williams had 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and six steals, while ZaKiyah Johnson chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.

For Denver, Tori Baker finished with 16 points, three assists and three steals, and Laia Monclova added 10 points. Tori Baker had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 15 from the field.

The Tigers moved to 4-0. The Pioneers fell to 1-4.

The Tigers sit first in the SEC and have won four straight. The Pioneers are first in the WCC and have lost three straight. Denver is 1-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Tigers next host the Troy Trojans on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Pioneers next host the Regis University REGIS UNIVERSITY on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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