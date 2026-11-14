Tomislav Ivisic and Andrej Stojakovic scored a combined 54 points as the Illinois Fighting Illini beat the Sam Houston Bearkats 108-85 on Friday night at State Farm Center.

The Fighting Illini led by as many as 23 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes. It was 45-40 at halftime, and 88-76 with six minutes left. A 11-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Illinois, Tomislav Ivisic finished with 28 points and five rebounds, Andrej Stojakovic had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Stefan Vaaks contributed 14 points and three assists off the bench.

For Sam Houston, Aidan McDowell led the way with 19 points. Justin Begg had a rough shooting night, going 6 of 18 from the field and finishing with 19 points.

The Fighting Illini improved to 3-1. The Bearkats fell to 2-2.

The Fighting Illini are first in the Big Ten. Illinois is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Bearkats are first in the CUSA. Sam Houston is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Fighting Illini next visit the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bearkats next visit the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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