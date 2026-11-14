Trey Beamer had 29 points, and the Florida International Panthers beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 89-80 on Friday night at Alico Arena.

The Panthers came out fast, taking the first half 50-41. They led by as many as 15 points.

For Florida International, Trey Beamer finished with 29 points and three steals, Corey Caulker added 10 points and four rebounds, while Tijan Saine Jr. chipped in nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

For Florida Gulf Coast, Chase Konieczny finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Elijah Brooks added 14 points and six rebounds.

The Panthers moved to 3-0. The Eagles fell to 1-3.

The Panthers are first in the CUSA and have won three straight. Florida International is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Eagles sit first in the Atlantic Sun and have lost two straight. Florida Gulf Coast is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Panthers next visit the UAB Blazers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles next host the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural Stallions on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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