Drae Vasser had 12 points and 10 assists and 10 steals, and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels rolled past the Kentucky State Thorobreds 106-59 on Friday night at Baptist Health Arena.

The Colonels came out fast, taking the first half 39-23. They never trailed and led by as many as 51. A 18-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Eastern Kentucky, Drae Vasser finished with 12 points, 10 assists and 10 steals, Josh Lowe had 12 points off the bench, while Duje Dujmovic chipped in 11 points off the bench.

For Kentucky State, Terin Wofford led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Sean Paige added nine points.

The Colonels moved to 3-1.

The Colonels sit first in the UAC. Eastern Kentucky is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Colonels next visit the Kent State Golden Flashes on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Colonels Beat Thorobreds 106-59 as Vasser Scores 12 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.