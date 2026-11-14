Hank Alvey had 16 points, and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks topped the Marist Red Foxes 65-60 on Friday night at Stabler Arena.

The Mountain Hawks came out fast, taking the first half 30-23.

For Lehigh, Hank Alvey finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, Joshua Ingram had 14 points and three assists, while Edouard Benoit chipped in seven points and three assists.

For Marist, Dywane Chess finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jadin Collins-Roberts added 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Mountain Hawks improved to 2-2. The Red Foxes dropped to 1-2.

The Mountain Hawks are first in the Patriot. Lehigh is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Red Foxes sit first in the Metro and have lost two straight.

The Mountain Hawks next visit the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Red Foxes next visit the Army Black Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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