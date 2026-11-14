Abass Bodija had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and the Fordham Rams routed the Long Island University Sharks 80-58 on Friday night at Rose Hill Gym.

The Rams set the tone early, taking the first half 36-25. They led by as many as 22 points.

For Fordham, Abass Bodija finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Lateef Patrick Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Roor Akhuar contributed 13 points and four rebounds off the bench.

For Long Island University, Justin Johnson led the way with 19 points. Jahki Howard had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 14 from the field and finishing with 13 points.

The Rams improved to 3-1. The Sharks dropped to 0-5.

The Rams sit first in the A-10 and have won three straight. Fordham is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Sharks sit first in the NEC and have lost five straight.

The Rams next visit the Manhattan Jaspers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Sharks are back in action when they host the St. Thomas Tommies on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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