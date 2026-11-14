Emma D'este had 20 points and eight rebounds, and the North Alabama Lions beat the Fisk Bulldogs 92-48 on Friday night at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall.

The Lions set the tone early, taking the first quarter 25-12. They led by as many as 44 points. A 10-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For North Alabama, Emma D'este finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, MarcKalia Celestine added 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, while Brynn Lusby contributed 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.

For Fisk, Ari Branch finished with 20 points, and Jada Ward added 15 points, four rebounds and three steals. Ari Branch had a rough shooting night, going 7 of 21 from the field.

The Lions moved to 2-2.

The Lions are first in the UAC and have won two straight. North Alabama is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home.

The Lions next visit the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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