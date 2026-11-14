Gicarri Harris scored 23 points as the Purdue Boilermakers beat the Ohio Bobcats 80-62 on Friday night at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers came out fast, taking the first half 37-28. They never trailed and led by as many as 18. A 10-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Purdue, Gicarri Harris finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench, Antione West Jr had 17 points and four assists off the bench, while C.J. Cox chipped in 16 points and four rebounds.

For Ohio, Jackson Paveletzke led the way with 16 points and three assists, and Javan Simmons added 12 points and five rebounds.

The Boilermakers moved to 2-2. The Bobcats fell to 2-1.

The Boilermakers sit first in the Big Ten and have won two straight. Purdue is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Bobcats sit first in the MAC. Ohio is 1-0 at home and 1-1 away from home.

The Boilermakers next host the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bobcats next host the Morehead State Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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