Milan Momcilovic scored 14 points as the Kentucky Wildcats held off the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 78-77 on Friday night at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats came out fast, taking the first half 45-37. They led by as many as 13 points. The lead changed hands 13 times. The go-ahead basket came with 0:02 left: Alex Wilkins makes 24-foot three point jumper (Mason Williams assists). The Lumberjacks had a 11-0 run in the second half.

For Kentucky, Milan Momcilovic finished with 14 points, Malachi Moreno added 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks, while Alex Wilkins chipped in 14 points and four assists.

For Northern Arizona, Chris Komin had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Lucas Toukam added 18 points and six rebounds.

The Wildcats improved to 3-1. The Lumberjacks fell to 0-4.

The Wildcats sit first in the SEC. The Lumberjacks sit first in the Big Sky and have lost four straight.

The Wildcats are back in action when they host the Grambling Tigers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Lumberjacks are back in action when they host the Embry Riddle (AZ) Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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