Alex Condon had 16 points, and the Florida Gators beat the Merrimack Warriors 83-54 on Friday night at Tower Hill Arena.

The Gators set the tone early, taking the first half 43-26. They led by as many as 34 points. A 15-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Florida, Alex Condon finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, Thomas Haugh had 15 points and six rebounds, while Rueben Chinyelu chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.

For Merrimack, AJ Lesburt Jr. led the way with 16 points, and Denver Anglin added 14 points.

The Gators improved to 4-0. The Warriors dropped to 1-3.

The Gators sit first in the SEC and have won four straight. Florida is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Warriors are first in the Metro. Merrimack is 0-1 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Gators are back in action when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are back in action when they host the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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