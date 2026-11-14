Gerard O'Keefe had 14 points, and the Columbia Lions defeated the Bucknell Bison 77-59 on Friday night at Sojka Pavilion.

The Lions set the tone early, taking the first half 36-29. They never trailed and led by as many as 20. The Bison had a 12-0 run in the first half.

For Columbia, Gerard O'Keefe finished with 14 points and three assists, Connor Igoe had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Josiah Cunningham chipped in 12 points off the bench.

For Bucknell, Aleksander Pachucki led the way with 19 points and four rebounds, and Rocco Lamuno added 12 points.

The Lions moved to 3-1. The Bison fell to 0-4.

The Lions sit first in the Ivy and have won three straight. Columbia is 2-1 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Bison are first in the Patriot and have lost four straight. Bucknell is 0-2 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Lions next visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bison next host the Akron Zips on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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