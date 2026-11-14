Trap Johnson had 16 points, and the VMI Keydets beat the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels 71-53 on Friday night at Cameron Hall.

The Keydets set the tone early, taking the first half 38-18. They led by as many as 30 points. A 14-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For VMI, Trap Johnson finished with 16 points and five rebounds, Rickey Bradley Jr. added nine points and three assists, while TJ Johnson chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

For Mary Baldwin, Nate Sutherland had 13 points, and DJ Via added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Keydets moved to 3-2.

The Keydets are first in the SoCon and have won two straight. VMI is 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Keydets next visit the Longwood Lancers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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